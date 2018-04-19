Ninja-K – Enter Doctor Mirage!

Colin King aka Ninjak has come to the realization that he’s in over his head after the events of Ninja-K #6 – so he’s putting a team together. A team that includes Doctor Mirage – who pushes the limits of his beliefs by introducing him to her late husband – a ghost who lives in the Deadside.

Ninja-K #7 will be in comics shops on May 16th.

If you haven’t been following the events of Ninja-K, Ninja-K Vol. 1 collects the first six issues of the series and is on sale now.

“THE COALITION” spells doom!

As first revealed at Comicosity, Valiant is proud to present your first look inside NINJA-K #7, the next chapter of the EXPLOSIVE NEW ONGOING SERIES by renowned writer Christos Gage (Netflix’s Daredevil) and incendiary artist Juan José Ryp (BRITANNIA)! On May 16th, “THE COALITION” delivers another fatal strike against Colin King, the elite secret agent known as Ninjak, as he forges new alliances to face off against an unfathomable threat!

For decades, the mysterious figure known as the Jonin trained and tutored the agents of MI6’s Ninja Programme. In his hands, the men and women of Britain’s most elite secret service were refined into more than spies… They became human weapons capable of inflicting extraordinary damage and defying the laws of nature itself. Now, after decades thought dead, this master killer has resurfaced…and recruited a new circle of undying, seemingly ageless powerhouses from across the Valiant Universe for reasons unknown. The Jonin’s revenge will cast a long shadow – and, to meet it head on, Ninjak has assembled his own squadron of heavy-hitting heroes – including Livewire, Dr. Mirage, Punk Mambo, and GIN-GR – for the ultimate black-ops mission!

On May 16th, master storytellers Christos Gage and Juan José Ryp unleash NINJA-K #7, the next chapter in an international super-spy thriller colliding Valiant’s newest superteams together in an untold show of force – featuring covers by Tonci Zonjic (Who is Jake Ellis?), Alan Quah (Orphan Black), Clayton Crain (RAI), and Das Pastoras (The Mighty Thor)!

Plus: Get caught up on the hidden history of MI6’s deadliest agents with the NINJA-K VOL. 1: THE NINJA FILES TPB – collecting the series’ senses-shattering first arc from acclaimed writer Christos Gage and superstar artist Tomás Giorello (X-O MANOWAR), in stores now for just $9.99! For nearly a century, MI6, the most elite branch of Britain’s clandestine intelligence service, has honed a ruthlessly effective, top-secret division – THE NINJA PROGRAMME – into one of its nation’s most finely wielded weapons. But now… an unknown enemy is hunting and killing members of THE NINJA PROGRAMME one by one – and NINJAK is next on the list…

NINJA-K #7

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Cover A by TONCI ZONJIC (MAR182008)

Cover B by ALAN QUAH (MAR182009)

Interlocking Variant by CLAYTON CRAIN (MAR182010)

Ninjak Icon Variant by DAS PASTORAS (MAR182011)

$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On Sale MAY 16th (FOC – 4/23/2018)

NINJA-K VOL. 1: THE NINJA FILES TPB

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by TOMÁS GIORELLO with ARIEL OLIVETTI, JUAN JOSÉ RYP, and ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

Cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

$9.99 | 160 pgs. | T+ | On Sale NOW!

TRADE PAPERBACK | ISBN: 978-1-68215-259-1

