Kerry Washington & Gore Verbinski Developing Old City Blues as Hulu Original Series!

Scandal’s Kerry Washington and director Gore Verbinski are developing BOOM!Studios’ Old City Blues graphic novel series as a Hulu Original Series.

Washington is attached to star in the series about a unique police force that tries to maintain law and order in the flood ravaged remains of Greece.

When the cybernetically augmented owner of the Hayashi Corporation is found dead, it will lead investigators into the wasteland of the Old City.

LOS ANGELES, CA (August 14, 2018) – Hulu announced today that OLD CITY BLUES, based on the hit graphic novel series created by Giannis Milonogiannis (Prophet, G.I. Joe) for BOOM! Studios’ Archaia imprint, is in development as a Hulu Original Series in partnership with Brad Weston’s Makeready TV Studio. Kerry Washington (Scandal) is attached to star and executive produce the series, and Gore Verbinski (Pirates of The Caribbean, Rango) is attached to direct and executive produce the series. Arash Amel (The Titan, creator of the Archaia graphic novel Butterfly) wrote the pilot and is attached to EP the series. Brad Weston and Scott Nemes are attached to EP for Makeready. Ross Richie (Founder & CEO) and Stephen Christy (President, Development) will serve as executive producers on the series for BOOM! Studios.

Set in the near future, the graphic novel series follows the men and women of the New Athens police force. Built in the aftermath of a disastrous flood on the ruins of the country once known as Greece, New Athens is a new independent city created and wholly owned by technology giant Hayashi Corporation. When the cybernetically augmented founder of Hayashi is found murdered, it seems to be just another case of cyborg persecution. But Hayashi Corporation’s strange response to the incident raises the suspicions of lead detective and the Special Police. The mystery they unravel will leads them straight into the wasteland of the Old City.

