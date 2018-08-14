Star Trek: Discovery Casts Mr. Spock!

Ethan Peck will help Mr. Spock continue to be the sole Trek character to span every era of the franchise.

He will play Mr. Spock – foster brother to Michael Burnham – on Star Trek: Discovery.

ETHAN PECK JOINS “STAR TREK: DISCOVERY” AS “SPOCK”

LOS ANGELES, August 14, 2018 – STAR TREK: DISCOVERY announces Ethan Peck as the newest addition to the series. Peck will star as “Spock,” the half human, half Vulcan Science Officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and foster brother of “Michael Burnham.”

“Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek,” added Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman. “The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion. We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion, and yearning. Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack, and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

As previously announced, season 2 of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will premiere in early 2019 on CBS All Access.

About STAR TREK: DISCOVERY

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series features a new ship and new characters while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers. The first season is now available on CBS All Access, CBS Network’s digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service, and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV.

Like this: Like Loading...