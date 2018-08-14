Everyone’s a Romanoff Trailer: The Romanoffs!

Matthew Weiner’s (Mad Men) anthology series The Romanoffs tells the stories of eight people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family.

The new teaser is a lot of fun.

Hulu’s first anthology series, The Romanoffs premieres its first two episodes – The Violet Hour and The Royal We – on October 12th.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO RELEASES NEW TEASER TRAILER FOR HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED ANTHOLOGY SERIES, THE ROMANOFFS, FROM NINE-TIME EMMY WINNER MATTHEW WEINER

NEW EPISODES OF THE ROMANOFFS WILL PREMIERE EVERY FRIDAY – STARTING OCTOBER 12 WITH THE FIRST TWO INSTALLMENTS

THE ROMANOFFS IS THE FIRST-EVER ORIGINAL ANTHOLOGY SERIES FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO TO ROLL OUT ON A WEEKLY BASIS

The highly anticipated original contemporary anthology series, The Romanoffs, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video Friday, October 12 with new episodes released weekly, on Fridays. This is the first anthology series for Amazon Prime Video that will roll out on a weekly basis. The Romanoffs will be available initially in the original version in over 200 countries and territories, with dubbed foreign language versions coming in early 2019.

“The Romanoffs is an ambitious event series that will be the first-ever anthology released weekly on Prime Video,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, “Filmed around the globe and featuring an incredible, star studded cast, each episode will be a surprise gift to the audience. We are grateful to Matthew Weiner for bringing this groundbreaking series to life for our Prime audience.”

The Romanoffs is created, written, directed and executive produced by nine-time Emmy award winner Matthew Weiner (Mad Men), featuring eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Set in seven countries around the globe, The Romanoffs was shot on location in three continents collaborating with local productions and creative talent across Europe, the Americas, and the Far East. Each story takes place in a new location with a new cast. The first episode, “The Violet Hour’ stars Marthe Keller, Aaron Eckhart, Ines Melab and Louise Bourgoin and the second story, “The Royal We,” starring Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishe, Janet Montgomery and Noah Wyle.

The internationally renowned cast includes: Academy Award-nominee Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Golden Globe Award-nominee Marthe Keller (Marathon Man), Aaron Eckhart (Sully), Academy Award-nominee Diane Lane (Unfaithful), Emmy Award-nominated Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Emmy Award-nominated John Slattery (Mad Men), Amanda Peet (Togetherness), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Corey Stoll (The Strain), Grammy Award-winner Andrew Rannells (Girls), Mike Doyle (Odd Mom Out), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies), Janet Montgomery (Salem, This Is Us), Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated Paul Reiser (Red Oaks), Noah Wyle (Falling Skies), Kathryn Hahn (Transparent), Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire), Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men), Ben Miles (Collateral), Mary Kay Place (Big Love), Griffin Dunne (Imposters), Cara Buono (Mad Men), Ron Livingston (The Conjuring), Jon Tenney (Hand of God), Clea DuVall (Veep), Radha Mitchell (Silent Hill), Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Juan Pablo Castañeda (The Debt of Maximillian), Emily Rudd (Electric Dreams), Adèle Anderson (Company Business), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Louise Bourgoin (I Am a Soldier), Hera Hilmar (Two Birds), Inès Melab (Agathe Koltès), Michael O’Neill (Dallas Buyers Club) and David Sutcliffe (Gilmore Girls).

The accomplished collaborators on The Romanoffs include Executive Producer/Writer Semi Chellas (Mad Men); Co-Executive Producers Kriss Turner Towner (The Bernie Mac Show), Blake McCormick (Mad Men) and Kathy Ciric (Z: The Beginning of Everything); along with Consulting Producers/Writers Andre Jacquemetton (Mad Men) and Maria Jacquemetton (Mad Men).

The behind-the-scenes creative team features an array of consummate artists including Director of Photography Chris Manley (Mad Men), Costume Designers Janie Bryant (Mad Men) and Wendy Chuck (Spotlight), Production Designers Chris Brown (Mad Men) and Emmy winner Henry Dunn (Mad Men). Hair and make-up heads are Theraesa Rivers (Mad Men) and Lana Horochowski (Mad Men), respectively. The casting team includes Emmy winners Carrie Audino (Mad Men) and Laura Schiff (Mad Men), as well as Kendra Shay Clark (Mad Men).

Like this: Like Loading...