JJ Abrams and his Son Takes on Spider-Man!

Naked Nepotism aside, I’m going to wait and see what this is before I say whether it’s good or bad. What am I talking about? Earlier this week Marvel Comics did a countdown gimmick to announce a secret new Spider-Man project. Some people were speculating that it was going to be a continuation of Sam Raimi’s and Sony’s Spider-Man movie verse only in comic form. Nope, imagine my surprise when the countdown ended and we got a video of JJ Abrams and his Son Henry announcing they are creating a 5 issue Spider-Man limited series that will also debut you brand new villain called Cadaverous. The series comes out this fall. As I’ve said, I’m going to withhold judgment until I learn more.

New York, NY—June 20, 2019—The secret is out! This September, legendary filmmaker J.J. Abrams (Star Wars, Star Trek, Super 8) and his son Henry Abrams will co-write SPIDER-MAN, a five-issue limited series years in the making, with art by the incredible Sara Pichelli (Miles Morales, Guardians Of The Galaxy) and cover art by the amazing Olivier Coipel!

Speaking to The New York Times, J.J. teased, “The story shows Peter Parker in a way you haven’t seen him before.”

“Spider-Man is one of those super heroes where the more you read about him, for me at least, the less I understand him,” added Henry. “He’s so anti-everything that you’d expect from a hero. I think Stan Lee said something about putting the human in superhuman. That is what we’re trying to do.”

Together, the father-son duo will introduce fans to a mysterious new villain named Cadaverous – whose identity remains to be seen…but what do they have planned for Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson?!

All will be revealed this fall in SPIDER-MAN #1!

For more information on this exciting new limited series, check out the announcement video on Marvel’s social channels or visit Marvel.com.

SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

Written by J.J. ABRAMS AND HENRY ABRAMS

Art by SARA PICHELLI

Colors by DAVE STEWART

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

On sale September 2019

