It’s Thanos’ Time Trailer: Avengers: Infinity War!

It’s here – the first shot of Thanos at work – and it doesn’t look good for the Avengers… But wait – who the hell are these guys! (We know, even if Thor does not…).

Aevngers: Infinity War opens on on May 4th, 2018.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. “Avengers: Infinity War” releases in theatres on May 4, 2018.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR

MARVEL STUDIOS

Website and Mobile site: http://www.marvel.com/avengers

Likes us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarvelCanada/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarvelEntCA

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release date: May 4, 2018

Directors: Anthony and Joe Russo

Producer: Kevin Feige

Executive Producers: Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Stan Lee

Screenplay by: Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely

Like this: Like Loading...