Authentic Criminological Artifacts Trailer: Black Mirror: Black Museum!

A weary young woman stops to recharge her car and notices a dark, squat building nearby sporting the sign, Black Museum.

Curious, she goes inside – after all, she’s got a few hours to burn while she waits.

Season four of Black Mirror premieres in 2018.

“Black Mirror”

A lone traveller stumbles across a tourist-friendly crime museum with a shocking star attraction

Cast: Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager, Catastrophe) plays Rollo, Letitia Wright (Humans, Ready Player One) plays Nish, Babs Olusanmokun (Roots, The Defenders) plays Clayton

Director: Colm McCarthy

Written By: Charlie Brooker

About Black Mirror

Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm – a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.

Seasons 1-3 of Black Mirror can be seen at netflix.com/blackmirror.

