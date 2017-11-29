Wizards Concert Series Kicks off with DC GoGo Band EU!

The Washington Wizards and Monster Products, the iconic headphone and Bluetooth speaker company, will tip off the “Wizards Friday Night Concert Series Powered by Monster” on Dec. 1 following the Wizards’ game against the Detroit Pistons. Local Go-Go artists Experience Unlimited (E.U.) and Junkyard Band will be joined by DJ Kool for the first concert in the series.

Both E.U. and Junkyard Band have had a loyal following and have amassed numerous accolades in the metropolitan area for over 30 years between them.

Fans can attend the postgame concerts free of charge with the purchase of a game ticket for that night’s game. For ticket information call 202-661-5050 or visit www.washingtonwizards.com/ concertseries.

