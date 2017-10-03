Introducing Jack Ryan Teaser: Jack Ryan!

Amazon’s Jack Ryan series – starring John Krasinski as the titular hero – isn’t due for release until 2018, but Amazon has just released an introductory clip.

The cast of Jack Ryan will make their debut public appearance at New York comic-Con 2017 on October 7th.

First-Look Footage of John Krasinski in Amazon Original Series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Cast of brand-new series, debuting on Prime Video in 2018, will make its first-ever appearance at New York Comic Con on October 7

Today, October 3, 2017, Amazon premiered footage from the highly-anticipated new series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan introducing viewers to the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero, Jack Ryan, played by John Krasinski (13 Hours, The Office). Additionally, this Saturday, October 7, at New York Comic Con, the cast of the brand-new series will make its first-ever appearance, along with the debut of the exhilarating first teaser trailer during the series panel.

The one-hour, eight-episode dramatic series follows an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. The series follows Ryan as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. Amazon will debut Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, from Paramount Television and Skydance Television, in 2018 on Prime Video. The series also stars Wendell Pierce (Ray Donovan, The Wire) and Abbie Cornish (Limitless). It is executive produced by Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) who also serves as the showrunner, Krasinski, Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, and Graham Roland (Almost Human), who wrote the pilot based on a story he and Cuse developed.

An Amazon Prime Exclusive Series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is an action-packed spy thriller that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats through every twist and turn.

Executive producing Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan with Bay at Platinum Dunes are Brad Fuller, and Andrew Form (Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), as well as Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Star Trek Beyond), and Marcy Ross (Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon), along with Mace Neufeld (Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, The Sum of All Fears and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit) and co-executive producer Lindsey Springer.

Prime members can stream all eight episodes of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and can also download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership in 2018. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for members to watch via the Prime Video app for popular smart TVs, Fire TV, Fire Tablets and Android and iOS phones and tablets. Customers who are not already Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/prime.

