Tragedy Separates Best Friends Trailer: Super Dark Times!

Directed by Kevin Phillips

Written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski

Starring Owen Campbell, Charlie Tahan, Elizabeth Cappuccino, Max Talisman, Sawyer Barth, Amy Hargreaves

“Filmmakers looking for ways to distinguish their first feature film could learn from Kevin Phillips… While another movie might have leaned harder on ripped-from-the-headlines prurience, SUPER DARK TIMES instead aims to become a more elusive pleasure — a simple story, well told.”

– Teo Bugbee, THE NEW YORK TIMES

“An incredibly stylish and confident debut from director Kevin Phillips…when he digs into the muck of the rot at the heart of it, he comes up with some unforgettable moments.”

– Emily Yoshida, VULTURE

“Pitch-perfect evocation of boys coming of age under extreme duress…what emerges is less a traditional horror film than a character study in which remorse, rage and desire uneasily comingle.”

– Nick Schager, THE DAILY BEAST

“A phenomenal thriller. A remarkable, atmospheric debut with exceptional performances.”

– Joe McGovern, ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY

“Visceral and gripping. An unnerving cross between STAND BY ME and DONNIE DARKO.”

– David Ehrlich, INDIEWIRE

Synopsis: Zach (Owen Campbell) and Josh (Charlie Tahan) are best friends growing up in a leafy Upstate New York suburb in the 1990s, where teenage life revolves around hanging out, looking for kicks, navigating first love and vying for popularity. When a traumatic incident drives a wedge between the previously inseparable pair, their youthful innocence abruptly vanishes. Each young man processes the tragedy in his own way, until circumstances grow increasingly complex and spiral into violence. Phillips dives headlong into the confusion of teenage life, creating evocative atmosphere out of the murky boundaries between adolescence and adulthood, courage and fear, and good and evil.

A harrowing but meticulously observed look at teenage lives in the era prior to the Columbine High School massacre, SUPER DARK TIMES marks the feature debut of gifted director Kevin Phillips, whose critically acclaimed 2015 short film “Too Cool For School” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

TRT: 102 min

Country: USA

Language: English

