Freeform Announces Cast for Comedy Pilot Then & Now!

Myko Olivier (above left), Mia Serafino (above center), Punam Patel (above right), Brandon Mychal Smith, James Earl and Ana Cruz Cayne have been chosen to star in Freeform’s comedy pilot Then & Now.

Then & Now is the story of a group of friends from college who have lost touch but are brought back for ‘one spectacular night – giving them the chance to see if they can become the people they hoped they’d be.

FREEFORM ANNOUNCES CAST FOR NEW COMEDY PILOT, ‘NOW & THEN,’ FROM KAPITAL ENTERTAINMENT

Freeform, Disney’s young adult television and streaming network, reveals cast for new comedy pilot, “Now & Then,” it was announced today by Karey Burke, Freeform’s executive vice president, Programming and Development.

“Now & Then” is a single-camera comedy about a group of old college friends who, after having lost touch over the years, are brought back together unexpectedly for one wild night. Reuniting as friends gives them a new lease on life and the opportunity to discover who they always promised each other they would be. The pilot is written by Shawn Wines who will also serve as executive producer, along with executive producers Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Myko Olivier (“Menendez: Blood Brothers“) stars as Nick, who was destined for greatness in college but has been lying to his friends for years about his success. Mia Serafino (“Crowded”) plays Emily, Nick’s best friend who dreamed of becoming a singer but ended up a disenchanted real estate agent. Punam Patel (“Return of the Mac,” ”Kevin From Work”) portrays Sarah, a witty and sarcastic science major turned researcher, who is bored with her mundane life, but reuniting with her old pals just may re-invigorate her and send her on a different path. Brandon Mychal Smith (“You’re the Worst,” “Sweet/Vicious”) will star as EZ, the wild man in the group of college friends, but years later, is a house husband whose life is totally consumed by his infant daughter. James Earl (“Scream Queens”) will portray Moose, the “lovable idiot” of the group. Years later, Moose is divorced and living a bleak life, but reuniting with his old pals may be the springboard he needs to make some changes. Rounding out the cast is Ana Cruz Kayne (“The Bold Type”) who plays Jane, a confident and charming coed, and Moose’s college partner in crime. Jane is now a successful lawyer but has put her dating life and real-life goals on the backburner.

Freeform’s robust slate of scripted original series include fan-favorite comedy “Young & Hungry”; highly anticipated new comedies “grown-ish” and “Alone Together,” which are slated to premiere in 2018; along with scripted dramas including the summer breakout hit “The Bold Type”; supernatural thriller “Beyond”; “Famous In Love” starring Bella Thorne; critically acclaimed “The Fosters”; sci-fi phenomenon “Shadowhunters”; and the eagerly awaited series “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” coming in 2018.

