Human Friendipede Trailer (NSFW): Rough Night!

Mix reunion of BFFs from college with Bridesmaids – add a dash of Weekend at Bernie’s and you get Rough Night – in which best buds from college reunite for one’s wedding, but the celebratory night out in Vegas goes horribly wrong.

Rough Night opens on June 16th.

Watch Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz in the all new #RoughNightMovie trailer.

In theaters June 16.

Synopsis: Five best friends from college (played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they’re ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Zoë Kravitz, Paul W. Downs

