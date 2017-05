‘What has happened is a colossal military disaster.’

What happened was the allied landing at Dunkirk that went wrong from the beginning. Lacking air support and with the enemy advancing upon them – and facing strafing from enemy aircraft, 400,000 men lay on the beach at Dunkirk facing inevitable death.

Then civilians used their boats to evacuate the Belgian, British, Canadian and French troops.

Dunkirk opens on July 21.

