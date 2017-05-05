Pokémon Advanced Complete Collection Comes Home!

Pokémon Advanced Complete Collection – forty episodes concluding one Pokémon era and starting another – is coming to home video on May 16th.

Pokémon Advanced is both the sixth season of the Pokémon animated series and the first season of Pokémon The Series: Ruby and Sapphire – in which Ash says farewell to his old friends and sets out on a journey with a new Trainer named May, and her brother Max.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE HOME MEDIA DEBUT OF THE POKÉMON ADVANCED COMPLETE COLLECTION

Ash And Pikachu Head To The Mysterious Hoenn Region For Fantastic Adventures With New Friends And Pokémon

San Francisco, CA, May 4, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, delivers POKÉMON adventure and fun to viewers with the home media release of the POKÉMON ADVANCED COMPLETE COLLECTION on DVD on May 16th.

POKÉMON ADVANCED is the sixth season of the POKÉMON animated series and the first season of the POKÉMON THE SERIES: RUBY AND SAPPHIRE story arc. The substantial new set includes the complete POKÉMON ADVANCED series, featuring a total of 40 episodes, on 5 DVDs. The POKÉMON ADVANCED COMPLETE COLLECTION is rated ‘TV-Y7,’ for viewers ages 7 and older, and will carry an MSRP of $49.99 U.S. / $57.99 CAN.

In the series, Ash heads toward his next challenge—the far-off Hoenn region! While he must say goodbye to old friends, he makes the acquaintance of May, a Trainer just starting out on her Pokémon journey. Along with her little brother Max and the ever-reliable Brock, this pack of Pokémon Trainers begin pursuing their dreams—with Ash racking up three Gym badges, while May changes tack to follow the Contest path of a Pokémon Coordinator.

POKÉMON is one of the most successful international entertainment franchises of all time. More than 279 million POKÉMON video games and over 21.5 billion Pokémon Trading Cards have been sold in more than 74 countries in addition to substantial publishing and merchandise sales. VIZ Media is the official North American distributor for a wide variety of POKÉMON home media releases including animated series and films and also publishes a variety of POKÉMON manga graphic novel series including POKÉMON ADVENTURES, POKÉMON ADVENTURES: FireRed & LeafGreen, POKÉMON ADVENTURES: EMERALD, POKÉMON ADVENTURES: DIAMOND & PEARL/PLATINUM, POKÉMON ADVENTURES: HeartGold & SoulSilver, POKÉMON ADVENTURES: BLACK & WHITE, POKÉMON X•Y, and POKÉMON OMEGA RUBY & ALPHA SAPPHIRE.

