High-Frequency Trading Trailer: The Hummingbird Project!

Everything is on the line – literally – in Kim Nguyen’s financial thriller, The Hummingbird Project. Check out the trailer (below) to see why.

The Hummingbird Project will be in select theaters on March 15th.

THE HUMMINGBIRD PROJECT (2019) | Official US Trailer HD

In this modern epic, Kim Nguyen exposes the ruthless edge of our increasingly digital world. Cousins from New York, Vincent (Jesse Eisenberg) and Anton (Alexander Skarsg?ård) are players in the high-stakes game of High-Frequency Trading, where winning is measured in milliseconds. Their dream? To build a straight fiber-optic cable line between Kansas and New Jersey, making them millions. But nothing is straightforward for this flawed pair. Anton is the brains, Vincent is the hustler, and together they push each other and everyone around them to the breaking point with their quixotic adventure. Constantly breathing down their necks is their old boss Eva Torres (Salma Hayek), a powerful, intoxicating and manipulative trader who will stop at nothing to come between them and beat them at their own game.

WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Kim Nguyen

STARRING Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek, Michael Mando

IN SELECT THEATERS MARCH 15.

