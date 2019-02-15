Director Tara Wood has successfully reclaimed the rights to the authorized Quentin Tarantino documentary feature, 21 Years: Quentin Tarantino – featuring such Tarantino stalwarts as Zoë Bell, Robert Forster and Samuel L. Jackson – from the wreckage of The Weinstein Company.

Details follow.

AUTHORIZED TARANTINO DOC FREED FROM WEINSTEIN WRECKAGE

Conclusion of Year-Long Legal Battle Restores Rights to Wood Entertainment, Currently Seeking New Distribution

Los Angeles, CA February 14, 2019—Director Tara Wood has successfully reclaimed the rights to the authorized Quentin Tarantino documentary feature, “21 Years: Quentin Tarantino”. The film, a celebration of Tarantino’s works-to-date, looks at the passion behind the worldwide box office dominator. The lightening rod that is Tarantino’s career illuminates the discussion of changes in the industry.

In 2017, Wood, co-director of 2014’s acclaimed “21 Years: Richard Linklater”, asked The Weinstein Co. to release the documentary following the onslaught of sexual harassment allegations against company founder Harvey Weinstein. “TWC should respectfully release us from our deal,” Wood said in a statement at the time, “To allow the project to be handled with the care and consideration it, Mr. Tarantino, and all the participants deserve.” The company refused, and Wood embarked on a prolonged legal battle.

Now, Wood is proud to announce that the film has returned to the creative team at Wood Entertainment, and is ready to find the right home for distribution.

“We are thrilled, and eager to conduct our final interviews and complete the documentary, free from Harvey Weinstein and his complicit cohorts” said Wood last week. “We look forward to finding a new distribution partner, timed with the July 2019 release of Quentin’s next film, ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD.”

Quentin Tarantino’s career is unmatched in its wellspring of talent and the diversity of subjects in his eight films to date. In the trendsetting RESERVOIR DOGS and the ground-breaking PULP FICTION, Tarantino revolutionized the status quo. He reworked genre and celebrated badass women in films like JACKIE BROWN, KILL BILL and the gasoline-charged DEATH PROOF. He took on issues of race in America in DJANGO UNCHAINED and boldly rewrote history in INGLORIOUS BASTARDS, leaving us snowbound in the ultimate “who done it” murder mystery, THE HATEFUL 8. His films reap as much controversy as they do accolades. The documentary coincides with the end of an era – the collaboration of Tarantino with the now disgraced Harvey Weinstein.

Longtime staple Tarantino collaborators speak to the essence of his passion and the success of his career: Michael Madsen, Samuel L. Jackson, Tim Roth, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jamie Foxx, Eli Roth, Zoë Bell, Robert Forster, Diane Kruger, Kurt Russell, Louis Black, Richard Gladstein, Scott Speigel, and Stacey Sher.

Wood concluded, “This project has always been in honor of Mr. Tarantino’s career, and as a woman, creator and protector of that vision, I am grateful to have it back in caring, respectful hands.”

21 YEARS: QUENTIN TARANTINO

Genre: Documentary

Rating: NR

Language:English

Year: 2019

Status: Post Production

Production Co.: Wood Entertainment

Featuring: Zoë Bell, Louis Black, Robert Forster, Jamie Foxx

Richard Gladstein, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Jason Leigh,

Diane Kruger, Lucy Liu, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Eli Roth, Kurt Russell, Stacey Sher, Scott Speigel, Christoph Waltz

Directed by: Tara Wood

Produced by: Tara Wood, Jake Zortman

Executive Produced by: Veronica “Riki” Rushing, Robert C. McGirr,

Lorraine Lamb

Cinematography by: Jake Zortman

Edited by: May Kuckro, Eric Myerson, Jeremy Ward

