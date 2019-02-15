Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Circus: The Final Farewell – The End of an Era!

Once upon a time, every little boy – and many little girls – dreamt of running off and joining the circus. Not anymore.

For many reasons, the circus is now largely a thing of the past – but it’s exorbitantly humongous live performances were such a huge part of many people’s lives that AXS TV and Feld Entertainment have partnered to chronicle the passing of ‘The Greatest Show On Earth:’ the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Circus.

The 90-minute documentary Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey ® Circus: The Final Farewell will premiere on AXS this spring. Details follow.

AXS TV & FELD ENTERTAINMENT PARTNER TO PRODUCE A 90-MINUTE DOCUMENTARY CHRONICLING THE FINAL PERFORMANCE OF THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH

RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY ® CIRCUS: THE FINAL FAREWELL , PREMIERING THIS SPRING, TAKES VIEWERS BEHIND THE SCENES OF AMERICA’S GREATEST LIVING TREASURE

Los Angeles, CA (February 14, 2019) – AXS TV , in conjunction with Feld Entertainment, salutes the end of an era as the network presents an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the final performance of the longest-running touring show in America in Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey ® Circus: The Final Farewell —premiering this spring only on AXS TV. The 90-minute documentary chronicles the making of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s 146th Edition of The Greatest Show On Earth TM and includes heartfelt moments from the performers as they prepared to take their final bow.

Since its inception in 1871, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has stood the test of time as one of America’s most beloved institutions, entertaining millions of fans across the United States and around the world with death-defying stunts, exotic animals and a unique brand of entertainment that helped shape American culture. Shot in 2017 in Uniondale, New York, The Final Farewell brings the family, fun and magic of The Greatest Show On Earth home, painting a detailed portrait packed with rare footage and in-depth interviews with the producers, the performers and the creative team discussing their deep love and appreciation for Ringling Bros. and explaining the powerful impact that it has had on their lives.

“AXS TV is proud to partner with Feld Entertainment to present this incredible look at the final performance of a truly groundbreaking entertainment franchise, as seen through the eyes of everyone who helped bring it to life,” said Evan Haiman, Vice President of Programming and Development at AXS TV. “ Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has impacted generations of audiences for 146 years—captivating young and old alike with a blend of skill, expertise and showmanship that has come to define The Greatest Show On Earth’s enduring legacy.”

“AXS TV provides an excellent platform for chronicling the final performance of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey, providing our fans the opportunity to relive the magic of this special moment in America’s history on last time,” said Alana Feld, Executive Vice President of Feld Entertainment. “The people who worked on Ringling Bros. are some of the most amazing in the world, and we are gratified that through this documentary, viewers will see the devotion and dedication of the performers, the staff and the crew of The Greatest Show On Earth. What they achieved was not only an important part of our company’s legacy, but also truly part of the fabric of American culture for three centuries. They created memories for generations of families across America.”

