He’s Got To Go Trailer: Peter Rabbit!

The new trailer for Peter Rabbit is a classic take on Man vs. Nature – and the futility of the anti-bunny faction.

Peter Rabbit will be in theaters on February 9, 2018.

This February, nature runs wild.

Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter’s feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail.

