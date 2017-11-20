YouTube Red Orders Documentary Series Best Shot!

YouTube Red has ordered the documentary series Best Shot from Springhill Entertainment.

LOS ANGELES — November 20, 2017 — Join former National Basketball Association (NBA) star Jay Williams, along with NBA champion LeBron James, on a riveting journey to inspire students on the cusp of achieving life-changing dreams through basketball in BEST SHOT. The eight-episode series from SpringHill Entertainment, Boardwalk Pictures (“Chef’s Table,” “Lance Chance U”) and Warner Bros. Television Group’s digital studio Blue Ribbon Content is coming to YouTube Red in 2018. ESPN analyst and former NBA star Jay Williams will be featured in the powerful new series as he pushes the team to reach heights beyond their wildest dreams. BEST SHOT will be directed by Emmy ® -nominated film director Michael John Warren (“Fearless,” “Jay-Z Fade to Black,” “Nicki Minaj: My Time Now,” and “Drake: Better Than Good Enough”).

BEST SHOT will be executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter from SpringHill Entertainment as well as Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard and Jordan Wynn from Boardwalk Pictures. Warren will direct the series and serve as an executive producer. BEST SHOT is a SpringHill Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures production in association with Blue Ribbon Content.

“We are thrilled to partner with LeBron James and Maverick Carter to create this inspiring docu-series about a group of high school basketball players who learn about the game of life through basketball. With Jay Williams as their mentor, ‘Best Shot’ will take an unfiltered look at the complex decisions these teens face every day,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube. “We are excited to partner with Boardwalk Pictures and Blue Ribbon Content, as well as director Michael John Warren, whose powerful storytelling will guide us through this journey as we root for the students to win – on and off the court.”

“We’re passionate about this story because it’s about real high school students encountering real life challenges. All they need is that little push in the right direction, and with a relatable mentor like Jay Williams guiding them, they’ve got a very real opportunity to change their lives forever,” said Maverick Carter, CEO of SpringHill Entertainment. “This series is inspiring, it’s moving, and it’s real. It’s everything SpringHill Entertainment is all about.”

“Who is on your board? I ask this question to our youth on a daily basis. In business, your board plays an imperative role and inevitably determines the success or failure of your company. The board’s job is to constantly gather and brainstorm ways for the company to achieve their goals. Why do we look at youth any differently? You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with,” said ESPN Analyst and former NBA Star Jay Williams. “The commitment and values I’ve learned throughout my journey will hopefully make me a valuable board member for the most important game of all. The game of life.”

“I’m thrilled to be telling this dynamic and emotional story. It’s a multi-layered series that is as much about the universal human condition as it is basketball. I love that complexity and depth. Also, it’s an exciting time to be collaborating with the innovative folks at YouTube Red. I can’t wait until the world sees what we’ve got here,” said director Michael John Warren.

“Sports is the perfect backdrop to tell genuine, compelling and uplifting stories,” said Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Blue Ribbon Content & Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation. “We are excited to partner with SpringHill Entertainment, Jay Williams, YouTube Red and Boardwalk Pictures to bring the audience along for the journey of these remarkable athletes and their pursuit of excellence, both on and off the court.”

YouTube Red is a subscription that gives you access to YouTube Red Original movies and series, a premium music service and an uninterrupted experience across YouTube. YouTube Red is currently available in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Korea.

