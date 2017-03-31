Grimm – How Do We Get To Happily Ever After?

The series finale of Grimm (NBC, Fridays, 9/8C) – appropriately entitled The End – is, even for Grimm, a weird episode.

Zerstörer is coming for Diana and he’s left a trail of death and destruction in his wake – and more is in store.

In this final episode, we learn the origin of the stick – and it explains a lot (like why Zerstörer has just gone and killed Nick (David Giuntoli)). But it also explains why he dealing death to people Nick loves.

Written by co-series creators Jim Kouf and David Greenwalt, and directed by Greenwalt, The End opens with Nick and Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) coming back through the portal with an unwanted guest – thanks to Diana (Hannah R. Loyd). But it’s still a long way from ‘happily ever after.’

As series finales go, it’s not Lost – but it’s not The Sopranos, either. Because of the way the episode turns in on itself at key moments is bizarre but not entirely explained.

Emotionally it’s very satisfying, but the plotting is a bit off-putting in spots before it reaches a more satisfying conclusion. (Hey! It’s a modern fairy tale. Happily ever after is kinda traditional.)

There’s literally not a moment I can relate as background for my review that won’t give away something important – except for the ‘happily ever after.’ We Grimmsters had faith that this fairy tale would have a traditional ending, so that’s not a huge spoiler. Everything leading up that? Yeah, pretty much.

What can I say? Maybe that Zerstörer isn’t exactly what he appears to be, but is exactly the opposite of what he can appear to be. Maybe that Nick and Truble (Jaqueline Toboni) have a difference of opinion. Or maybe that no one should ever say the words ‘I’m not done’ in a show like Grimm.

I can also say that The End has a major call back to the series premiere; that there are a couple of very high profile guest stars, and that there’s a new trailer.

I can say that some tropes are played for too many beats but that, in the end, they make the final scenes even more emotionally resonant.

I can say that Kouf and Greenwalt have written an episode that does not tie everything up in a neat little bundle – just because this story is over, it doesn’t mean that all the stories are over (plenty of inspiration for Grimm fanfic writers here).

I can say that the ep looks great, moves well and, again, ends in a satisfying place. I can say that Zerstörer is one the show’s best villains because of the sheer degree of difficulty in stopping him – and the damage he causes along the way.

I can say that Hannah R. Loyd makes the transition from ‘creepy little kid’ to adorable at least twice – and that Loyd totally makes us buy that.

I can say that, despite its storytelling flaws (for example, the Black Claw is dismissed by an offhand remark), The End is as much fun as anyone could have hoped for. And I can say that Grimm’s fans, globally, will appreciate the end credits a great deal.

The End may be the season’s weakest episode, but considering the incredibly high level the season has operated at, that can be forgiven because it’s by such a small amount. (To make up for it, though, maybe the cast and producers of the show could do audio commentaries on every episode on the final home video release – that would work for me…).

Final Grade: B+

