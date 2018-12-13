Greg Kinnear Joins First Season of The Twilight Zone!

Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone has cast Greg Kinnear in an episode co-starring Steven Yuen.

“THE TWILIGHT ZONE” ENLISTS GREG KINNEAR

New Original Series Coming to CBS All Access in 2019

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Dec. 13, 2018 – Greg Kinnear has just crossed over to THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Kinnear will appear in the CBS All Access original series’ episode titled “The Traveler” opposite previously announced star Steven Yeun. The pair join host and narrator Jordan Peele and cast members John Cho, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Allison Tolman and Jacob Tremblay.

Kinnear is an Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor, who can currently be seen in the sixth season of Netflix’s “House of Cards.” In addition to being the first host of “Talk Soup,” his other television credits include Amazon’s “Electric Dreams,” Fox’s legal series “Rake,” “Modern Family,” “The Kennedys,” the HBO film “Confirmation” and more. In film, Kinnear starred in James L. Brooks’ “As Good As It Gets,” which earned him Oscar, Golden Globe and Screen Actors’ Guild nominations. Other film credits include “Little Miss Sunshine,” which earned him a SAG Award as part of the ensemble; “Anchorman: The Legend Continues”; “Heaven Is for Real”; “The English Teacher”; “Stuck in Love”; “Thin Ice”; “I Don’t Know How She Does It”; “Salvation Boulevard”; “Auto Focus”; “Invincible”; “Fast Food Nation”; “Green Zone”; “Ghost Town”; “Feast of Love”; “What Planet Are You From?”; “Mystery Men”; “The Matador”; “Bad News Bears”; “We Were Soldiers”; “Someone Like You”; “Stuck On You”; “The Gift”; “Unknown”; “Nurse Betty”; and “Baby Mama.”

THE TWILIGHT ZONE is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.

The original “The Twilight Zone” premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS. The series took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. “The Twilight Zone” became a worldwide phenomenon as it used socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times. It was a journey into a wondrous land of imagination for five years on CBS, from 1959 to 1964. The godfather of sci-fi series, the show explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways conventional dramas could not. Every episode of the original series is available to stream now on CBS All Access.

Like this: Like Loading...