We’re Always in a Fight for the Future Trailer: Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2!

CBS All Access has released a trailer for season two of Star Trek: Discovery and it is hewing closely to the events of the original series’ first pilot – at least in terms of how the character of Mr. Spock is concerned.

With danger facing the galaxy, Spock is… smiling? Also, Captain Georgiou returns…

Season two of Star Trek: Discovery premieres on CBS All Access on January 17th.

“STAR TREK: DISCOVERY” UNVEILS SEASON TWO OFFICIAL TRAILER AND KEY ART

Season Two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Premieres

Thursday, Jan. 17 at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT on CBS All Access

DECEMBER 13, 2018 – CBS All Access today revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated second season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and announced the second season will be extended to 14 episodes, from the previously announced 13.

After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season two cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Ethan Peck (Spock).

Season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY premieres Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 at 8:30 PM, ET/5:30 PM, PT exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and will also be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

