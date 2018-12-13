Netflix Acquires Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour Film!

Netflix has acquiredÂ Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour, the film of the last leg of the highest grossing music tour in American history.

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour will premiere on New Year’s Eve. Check out the announcement video below.

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour | Official Trailer | Netflix

Taylor Swift is gifting the world front row seats to the last show of the U.S. leg of the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour, the highest-selling tour in U.S. history, and itâ€™s only on Netflix! This epic concert film features pyro, fireworks, multiple stages and of course, a 63 foot cobra named Karyn. Streaming globally on Netflix on December 31st, Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour will bring the sold-out 60,000 person show to you – whether youâ€™re watching at a house party, a dive bar on the East Side, or on the couch with your cats. Call it what you want, but weâ€™re calling it the best New Yearâ€™s Eve plans ever. Are you ready for it?!

See the announcement on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...