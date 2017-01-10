Good Behavior – Like Letty The Finale Sends Mixed Signals!

Following the events of last week’s episode, the FBI makes good on its promise in the season finale Good Behavior (Tuesdays, 9/8C) – leaving Letty both elated and crestfallen.

All the Things finds her trying to make things right with Javier – with the help of her former parole officer Christian.

In return for Letty (Michelle Dockery) giving the FBI Javier’s (Juan Diego Botto) dark web handle, she is awarded full custody of Jacob (Nyles Julian Steele) – infuriating Sean (Todd Williams), whose behavior doesn’t seem to have changed much from what she remembers.

Frantic on that other front, Letty heads to Asheville, North Carolina when her attempts to contact Javier come to naught. What’s in Asheville? Christian (Terry Kinney) – whom she persuades to help her with a plan that involves an unwitting FBI Agent Rhonda Lashever (Ann Dowd).

Meanwhile, Sean isn’t taking the court results well – turning up on Estelle’s (Lusia Strus) porch in a really bad mood.

Written by Blake Crouch (who wrote the original stories) and Sarah Berry, and directed by Magnus Martens, All the Things plays all elements of this confused, struggling family against each other in unexpected ways.

Once again, it seems like Jacob is the most sensible character on the show – especially when he reassures his mother about a crucial choice.

At long last, Letty seems ready to acknowledge that she really needs Javier in her life – and that the couple and Jacob work better together. Javier really needs to be convinced (typical male, choice of career aside…).

Martens makes the most of Letty’s gift for disguise with a new look that feels very Emma Peel – and finds slightly askew angles to capture emotional moments. When Estelle gives Letty some tips for dealing with the son she’s never really known, there shouldn’t be a dry eye in the audience.

Good Behavior is a show about people who have never quite settled into their most comfortable, or complete selves, with Letty having the most extreme difference between her together part and her more disastrous self.

All the Things takes the mixed signals that have propelled the show’s first season and gives a send-off that is no less mixed in a final sequence that balances hope and fear really well.

Final Grade: B+

