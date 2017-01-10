Freeform Orders Second Season for Breakout Hit Beyond!

Freeform has ordered a second season for its new sci-fi hit Beyond.

The story of Holden Matthews – a young man who awakens from a twelve-year coma with powers he neither understands, wants nor can control – has become a ratings bonanza for the network through a combination of linear (weekly) viewing and bingewatching the entire first season.

For those who are interested in the numbers, read on.

FREEFORM ANNOUNCES SEASON 2 OF BREAKOUT HIT ‘BEYOND’

LINEAR AND DIGITAL BINGE-VIEWING LAUNCH OF ‘BEYOND’ AMASSES OVER 14 MILLION MULTIPLATFORM VIEWS IN FIRST SEVEN DAYS; OVER 25% BINGE ENTIRE 10-EPISODE SEASON IN FIRST SITTING

In celebration of viewership that has gone above and “beyond,” Freeform has given a second season order to its newest hit series “Beyond.” Tom Ascheim, president, Freeform, surprised the cast and executive producers with the announcement during their TCA panel today in Pasadena, California.

”Our goal for launching ‘Beyond’ was to give the audience outstanding content in the way they want to watch it,” said Ascheim. “The response has far exceeded our greatest expectations, both quantitatively and qualitatively, and we can’t wait to bring more ‘Beyond’ to its growing fan base.”

“Beyond” launched on January 2, and in a network first, Freeform rewarded its digital-savvy audience by making available its highly anticipated new drama for binge-viewing across key digital platforms, featuring reduced ad loads to enhance the viewing experience and drive higher ad engagement. In its first week alone, “Beyond” has already amassed over 14 million views, including 7.0 million across digital platforms and reaching an additional 7.2 million Total Viewers on linear TV.

In fact, Freeform generated its best week across digital platforms in well over 4 years , powered by the debut of “Beyond” and the second season premiere of “Shadowhunters” – since 8/27/12.

“Beyond” trended during its entire premiere and for 30 minutes following, and according to social media buzz, achieved the highest favorability rating (96%) of the network’s recent original series.

Based on Live + 3 day linear TV ratings for its 2-hour premiere, “Beyond” (9:00 – 11:00 p.m. EST) stood as the network’s biggest series launch in 1 year, ranking as the No. 1 scripted cable TV telecast in the time period in Total Viewers (1.5 million), Adults 18-49 (500,000/0.4 rating) and Women 18-49 (304,000/0.5 rating) – since “Shadowhunters” (1/12/16).

From Imperative Entertainment and Automatik, “Beyond” is created, written and executive produced by Adam Nussdorf (“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”). Tim Kring (“Heroes”), David Eick, Steven Adelson, Dan Friedkin, Justin Levy and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones serve as executive producers. The series stars Burkely Duffield (“House of Anubis”), Romy Rosemont (“Glee”), Michael McGrady (“Ray Donovan”), Jonathan Whitesell (“The 100”), Dilan Gwyn (“DaVinci’s Demons”), and Jeff Pierre (“Shameless”).

