GKIDS and Fathom Events Return with Studio Ghibli Fest 2019!

GKIDS and Fathom Events are partnering for Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 -the third annual celebration of animated film from one of the world’s finest animation studios.

Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 will feature nine films from the studio’s library – ranging from stunning masterworks like Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind to more intimate titles like Kiki’s Delivery Service and The Secret World of Arrietty.

The full schedule of films follows.

GKIDS and Fathom Events Return with a New Studio Ghibli Series Lineup of Celebrated Animated Masterpieces in U.S. Cinemas Throughout 2019

Nine of Studio Ghibli’s Most Cherished Films, Including Multiple Anniversary and Star-Studded Titles, Hit the Big Screen Beginning This Spring With ‘STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2019’

DENVER – February 14, 2019 – After kicking off in 2017 and returning for an even more successful 2018, STUDIO GHIBLI FEST is back for 2019. GKIDS, the acclaimed distributor of multiple Academy Award®-nominated animated features, and Fathom Events are proud to continue their collaboration and deliver a new and expanded selection of celebrated animated films to U.S. cinemas throughout the year with STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2019.

Featuring nine of Studio Ghibli’s masterpieces, the series kicks off with the 15th anniversary of the Academy Award®- nominated fantasy adventure “Howl’s Moving Castle,” and continues with the 35th anniversary of “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind,” “Whisper of the Heart,” the 30th anniversary of “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” “The Secret World of Arrietty,” the Academy Award®- winning “Spirited Away,” “Princess Mononoke,” and concludes with the Academy Award®- nominated “The Tale of The Princess Kaguya.”

Tickets for STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2019 can be purchased online beginning Thursday, March 7 by visiting www.FathomEvents.com, www.ghiblifest.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations will be available on the Fathom Events website March 7 (theaters and participants are subject to change). Weekday showings begin at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday showings begin at 12:55 p.m. (all local times).

Tickets for Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 in Canada go on-sale on March 7. Visit our partners at www.Cineplex.com for more information.

“After two extraordinary years of STUDIO GHIBLI FESTs, we couldn’t be more pleased to partner with GKIDS once again,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. “The 2019 anime series gives fans across the nation a unique opportunity to experience these renowned titles together at their local cinemas and we’re proud to be able to make these communal viewings possible.”

“GKIDS is extremely proud to be bringing the beloved Studio Ghibli films back to the big screen with Fathom Events, so fans can discover and rejoice in these wonderful, iconic animated works throughout 2019!” GKIDS Co-Founder and President Eric Beckman said.

STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2019 SCHEDULE:

“Howl’s Moving Castle: 15th Anniversary” – Sunday, April 7; Monday, April 8; and Wednesday, April 10.

“Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind: 35th Anniversary” – Monday, May 20; Tuesday, May 21.

“Whisper of the Heart” – Monday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 2.

“Kiki’s Delivery Service: 30th Anniversary” – Sunday, July 28; Monday, July 29; and Wednesday, July 31.

“My Neighbor Totoro” – Sunday, August 25; Monday, August 26; and Wednesday, August 28.

“The Secret World of Arrietty” – Sunday, September 29 and Monday, September 30

“Spirited Away” – Sunday, October 27; Monday, October 28; and Wednesday, October 30.

“Princess Mononoke” – Sunday, November 17; Monday, November 18; and Wednesday, November 20.

“The Tale of The Princess Kaguya” – Monday, December 16 and Wednesday, December 18.

