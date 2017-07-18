GKIDS Acquires Home Entertainment Rights to Studio Ghibli Catalog!

GKIDS has acquired the home entertainment rights for the Studio Ghibli catalog – including such classic titles as Princess Mononke and Spirited Away.
The distributor will reissue the Studio Ghibli titles beginning with eight titles in October: Hayao Miyazaki’s Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away followed by Castle in the Sky and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.
All eight titles will be in stores on October 31st.
The Studio Ghibli library, led by directors and studio co-founders Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, is one of the most coveted and critically-lauded in animation, and includes such films as the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away, which was recently listed at #2 in the New York Times’ “Best Films of the 21st Century So Far”, the Academy Award® nominated Howl’s Moving Castle, the epic masterpieces Princess Mononoke and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, and the beloved family classics My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service.
The announcement represents a continuation and deepening of the relationship between GKIDS and Studio Ghibli. GKIDS has handled theatrical rights for the Studio Ghibli catalogue since 2010, and released the studio’s recent films From Up on Poppy Hill, and the Academy Award®-nominated titles The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and When Marnie Was There, as well as the previously unreleased Only Yesterday and Ocean Waves. With the new deal, Studio Ghibli theatrical and home entertainment have been brought together under one roof for North America.
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, 1984
Castle in the Sky, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, 1986
My Neighbor Totoro, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, 1988
Kiki’s Delivery Service, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, 1989
Porco Rosso, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, 1992
Pom Poko, directed by Isao Takahata, 1994
Whisper of the Heart, directed by Yoshifumi Kondo, 1995
Princess Mononoke, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, 1997
My Neighbor the Yamadas, directed by Isao Takahata, 1999
Spirited Away, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, 2001
The Cat Returns, directed by Hiroyuki Morita, 2002
Howl’s Moving Castle, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, 2004
Tales From Earthsea, directed by Goro Miyazaki, 2006
Ponyo, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, 2008
The Secret World of Arrietty, directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi, 2010
- Only Yesterday, directed by Isao Takahata, 1991
- Ocean Waves, directed by Tomomi Mochizuki, 1993
- From Up on Poppy Hill, directed by Goro Miyazaki, 2011
- The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, directed by Isao Takahata, 2013
- When Marnie Was There, directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi, 2014