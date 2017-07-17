Road to San Diego Day 9: BOOM! Stoudios Announces Jim Henson’s Laybrinth 2017 Special!

BOOM! Studios, in partnership with The Jim Henson Company, has announced the Jim Henson’s Labyrinth 2017 Special, on sale in November.

The Jim Henson’s Labyrinth 2017 Special is a collection of short stories from the world of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth and will feature the work of many acclaimed creators including: Jeff Stokely, Roger Langridge, Adam Smith, Katie Cook, Ryan Sook, Derek Kirk Kim, and more.

The Jim Henson’s Labyrinth 2017 Special comes from BOOM! Studios’ Archaia imprint.

BOOM! STUDIOS ANNOUNCES JIM HENSON’S LABYRINTH 2017 SPECIAL

Road to San Diego 2017 Announcement #9: Star-studded, oversized issue from Archaia imprint arrives November 2017

July 17, 2017 (Los Angeles, Calif.) – BOOM! Studios, in partnership with The Jim Henson Company, is proud to announce the JIM HENSON’S LABYRINTH 2017 SPECIAL, on sale in November. Featuring a diverse assembly of acclaimed creators, including Jeff Stokely (The Spire), Roger Langridge (Thor: The Mighty Avenger), Delilah S. Dawson (Ladycastle), Adam Smith (Jim Henson’s Labyrinth), Katie Cook (My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic), Ryan Sook (Batman Beyond), Derek Kirk Kim (Tune), and more, this second annual special is an all-new collection of short stories that celebrates the various characters and creatures from the world of Labyrinth (1986). This includes the never-before-told story of how Sir Didymus met his trusted steed Ambrosius, and the story of a goblin running late to the famous “Dance Magic Dance” sequence from the iconic film.

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth 2017 Special is published through BOOM! Studios’ cutting-edge Archaia imprint and is the latest release in celebrating the innovative family entertainment franchises from The Jim Henson Company such as Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal and Jim Henson’s The Storyteller.

“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth is home to some of the most memorable characters in pop culture,” said Sierra Hahn, Senior Editor. “Through our partnership with The Jim Henson Company, Archaia has been able to expand this world in meaningful and innovative ways. This Special is the first of a few projects that will excite longtime fans of the film and reveal to newcomers the magic and wonder of this singular world.”

Jim Henson's Labyrinth 2017 Special will be available in November for sale at local comic book shops

Discover your breaking Road to San Diego Comic-Con news from BOOM! Studios

Alternate Covers by Jeff Stokely and Ryan Sook/Courtesy of BOOM! Studios.

