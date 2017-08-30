Davina’s Journey Teaser: Transparent: Season 4!

A new teaser for Transparent: Season 4 focuses on Davina’s Journey.

Transparent: Season 4 premieres on amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 22nd.

ABOUT TRANSPARENT SEASON 4:

From acclaimed creator JILL SOLOWAY comes Season Four of TRANSPARENT, winner of eight Emmys and two Golden Globes. The Pfeffermans take off on a spiritual and political journey as they dig deep into their family’s history. Maura (JEFFREY TAMBOR) heads to Israel to speak at a conference and makes a startling discovery. Before long the rest of the family joins her for an explosive adventure. Adrift in the desert, Maura, Ali (GABY HOFFMANN), Sarah (AMY LANDECKER), Josh (JAY DUPLASS) and Shelly (JUDITH LIGHT) ultimately set off on their own paths to find acceptance, love, and truth.

Seasons One, Two, and Three are available on Amazon Prime Video

