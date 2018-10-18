Gay Conversion Drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post Comes to Home Video!

The Miseducation of Cameron Post follows the titular character (Chloë Grace Moretz) as she is sent to a gay conversion therapy center after getting caught having sex with the prom queen.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post will be released on all digital platforms on November 6th and on DVD and Blu-ray on December 3rd.

Chloë Grace Moretz, John Gallagher Jr., Sasha Lane, Forrest Goodluck and Jennifer Ehle

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

A Film by Desiree Akhavan

Available on all digital platforms on Nov. 6th; DVD and Blu-ray on Dec. 3rd

**WINNER: Grand Jury Prize – 2018 Sundance Film Festival (U.S. Dramatic Competition)**

“Navigating troubled culture-war waters with grace, humor and compassion, The Miseducation of Cameron Post is a movie that deserves a wide and diverse audience.” – A.O. Scott, THE NEW YORK TIMES

“One of the year’s bravest films. Offers a powerful rejoinder to anyone who’d shame people into denying their authentic selves.” – Glenn Whipp, LOS ANGELES TIMES

Synopsis:

Based on the celebrated novel by Emily M. Danforth, The Miseducation of Cameron Post follows the titular character (Chloë Grace Moretz) as she is sent to a gay conversion therapy center after getting caught having sex with the prom queen. Run by the strict Dr. Lydia Marsh (Jennifer Ehle) and her brother, Reverend Rick (John Gallagher Jr.) — himself an example of how those in the program can be “cured” — the center is populated byDesiree Akhavan, Sasha Lane, Adam Goodluck teens “struggling with same-sex attraction.” In the face of outlandish discipline, dubious methods, and earnest Christian rock songs, Cameron forms an unlikely gay community, including the amputee stoner Jane (Sasha Lane) and the Lakota Two-Spirit, Adam (Forrest Goodluck). In creating a family on her own terms, she learns what it means to empower herself and have confidence in her identity.

TRT: 91 min.

Distributor: FilmRise

Director: Desiree Akhavan

Screenwriters: Desiree Akhavan and Cecilia Frugiuele

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, John Gallagher Jr., Sasha Lane, Forrest Goodluck, Jennifer Ehle, Emily Skeggs, Owen Campbell

Producers: Cecilia Frugiuele, Jonathan Montepare, Michael B. Clark, Alex Turtletaub

Executive Producers: Desiree Akhavan, Olivier Kaempfer

Based on the Novel by: Emily M. Danforth

Director of Photography: Ashley Connor

Editor: Sara Shaw

