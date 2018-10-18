Accel World: Infinite Burst Speeds Onto Home Media!

In Accel World: Infinite Burst, a mysterious black cloud kicks Haruyuki and his friends out of the online fighting game Brain Burst. Unable to reenter, they discover that this isn’t just an isolated incident— the cloud is spreading and preventing all Burst Linkers from accelerating. Haruyuki and the others soon learn that, to protect the bond that connects them, they must confront a powerful ancient being that has been sealed away since the dawn of the Accelerated World!

Accel World: Infinite Burst will arrive in stores on October 23rd.

VIZ MEDIA DELIVERS THE HOME MEDIA RELEASE OF ACCEL WORLD: INFINITE BURST

Anime Feature Film Expands The Virtual World Of The Popular Anime Series

San Francisco, CA, October 18, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the home media release of the ACCEL WORLD: INFINITE BURST movie on October 23rd.

The film will be available on Blu-ray, with an MSRP of $24.98 U.S. / $29.99 CAN, and on DVD, with an MSRP of $19.98 U.S. / $24.99 CAN. ACCEL WORLD: INFINITE BURST will include English and Japanese 5.1 and stereo audio selections, English subtitles, a character art gallery, as well as two OVAs, REVERBERATION and VACATION.

“Building on the original anime series, ACCEL WORLD: INFINITE BURST further explores the surreal and dangerous virtual world of the Brain Burst game that Haruyuki and his friends must navigate and overcome,” says Candice Uyloan, VIZ Media’s Senior Director of Marketing. “We invite fans to catch this exciting fall release and to add this latest adventure to their personal home media collections.”

ACCEL WORLD is based on a series of popular light novels written by Reki Kawahara (Sword Art Online) and was produced by the famed anime studio Sunrise (TIGER & BUNNY, Mobile Suit Gundam, Code Geass, Cowboy Bebop, KEKKAISHI). Kawahara entered the first novel in the series into ASCII Media Works’ 15th Dengeki Novel Prize in 2008 and won the Grand Prize. ACCEL WORLD has also inspired a popular manga series and several video games.

VIZ Media is the official North American master licensor for ACCEL WORLD and also distributes the 12-episode anime series in addition to holding the media rights for the feature film.

For additional information on ACCEL WORLD: INFINITE BURST and other anime and manga titles published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

