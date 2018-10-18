Weird Al and Lonely Island Takeover Carpool Karaoke!

This week’s episode of Carpool Karaoke is being taken over by master satirist Weird Al Yankovic and comedians/parodists Lonely Island.

Check out the teaser below for a hint of the upcoming madness..

Carpool Karaoke is available for free on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. New episodes are available every Friday at 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT at apple.co/Carpool-Karaoke — no subscription required.

The next episode of the Emmy-winning Carpool Karaoke debuting tomorrow will feature The Lonely Island and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Carpool Karaoke is available for free on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. New episodes are available every Friday at 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT at apple.co/Carpool-Karaoke — no subscription required.

These new episodes will feature superstars such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Jamie Foxx, Tyra Banks, Jason Sudeikis, Miss Piggy, Quincy Jones, Rashida Jones, Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg.

The Apple TV app comes pre-installed on every iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and is the best place to find and watch what you love across TV shows, movies, live sports, and news.

We’ll be unveiling the pairings each week, so stay tuned to hear when your favorite stars will be featured. New episodes will run through December, with a short break for the holidays and starting back up again in January.

Like this: Like Loading...