It’s a Star Wars-centric episode this week on GeekScholars Movie News as the show focuses on two major topics: the possibility of a Boba Fett standalone film, and a spoiler-free review of Solo: A Star Wars Story. As a bonus, Fox and Jill talk about seeing Solo in one of the brand new 4DX theaters cropping up across the nation and how it enhances the watching experience!

