Future Disrupters Trailer: Deadly Class!

Street kid Marcus has been recruited intoÂ Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the worldâ€™s top crime families send their next generations – and where they learn the fine art of assassination.

Deadly Class premieres on Syfy on January 16th (10/9C). Check out the killer new trailer below.

‘DEADLY CLASS’ PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16 AT 10/9c

Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late â€˜80s counterculture, DEADLY CLASS follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the worldâ€™s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Based on the best-selling 2014 Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, DEADLY CLASS is a coming-of-age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.

From Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions, DEADLY CLASS stars Wadsworth, Benedict Wong, Lana Condor, MarÃ­a Gabriela de FarÃ­a, Luke Tennie, Liam James and Michel Duval.

Like this: Like Loading...