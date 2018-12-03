Future Disrupters Trailer: Deadly Class!

Street kid Marcus has been recruited intoÂ Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the worldâ€™s top crime families send their next generations – and where they learn the fine art of assassination.
Deadly Class premieres on Syfy on January 16th (10/9C). Check out the killer new trailer below.
Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late â€˜80s counterculture, DEADLY CLASS follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the worldâ€™s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Based on the best-selling 2014 Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, DEADLY CLASS is a coming-of-age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.
From Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions, DEADLY CLASS stars Wadsworth, Benedict Wong, Lana Condor, MarÃa Gabriela de FarÃa, Luke Tennie, Liam James and Michel Duval.