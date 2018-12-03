The Monsters Are Back Trailer – I’m Sorry: Season 2!

truTV has announced the return of I’m Sorry – a family comedy that’s more a comedy about a family than, say, family friendly.

Cringe comedy at it’s cringiest, I’m Sorry returns on Wednesday, January 9th (10/9C).

The season two trailer – and a season one recap if necessary – follow below.

Today, truTV released a trailer for the anticipated season two premiere of Iâ€™m Sorry, returning Wednesday, January 9 at 10pm ET/PT.

This season, Andrea (Andrea Savage) lands herself in new cringeworthy scenarios as she questions her theoretical market value as a prostitute, learns the downsides to having a child that can read, and discovers that comedy bits can sometimes go too far. Through it all, she is joined by her husband Mike (Tom Everett Scott), their inquisitive daughter Amelia (Olive Petrucci), and her divorced parents (Kathy Baker and Martin Mull).

Joining the cast in guest-starring roles for the seriesâ€™ second season are Adam Scott (Big Little Lies), Lennon Parham (Playing House), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), Scott Aukerman (Comedy Bang! Bang!), Rob Huebel(Transparent), Anne Ramsay (Mad About You), Kurt Braunohler (Bobâ€™s Burgers), Rose Mclver (iZombie), Brian Stepanek (Green Book) and Rich Eisen (The Rich Eisen Show).

