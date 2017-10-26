Freeform’s Angry Angel Takes Wing In November!

As we learned from It’s a Wonderful Life, every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings – raising the question, what kind of sour-toned bell would produce an Angry Angel?

Set in New York City, Angry Angel follows a young woman turned angel, Allison Pyke, who is stuck on Earth and can’t seem to ring the right bells in order to pass through those pearly gates into heaven.

Angry Angel, Freeform’s first original Christmas movie, stars Brenda Song, Jason Biggs, Ricky Mabe, Andrew Batchelor and Andy Favreau and will premiere on Monday, November 27th (9/8C) as part of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas.

Freeform, Disney’s young adult television and streaming network, in association with Sony Pictures Television, today announced that its first original Christmas movie, “Angry Angel,” will premiere Monday, Nov. 27 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), during the network’s annual “Countdown to 25 days of Christmas” extravaganza. Directed by Jamie Travis (“Scream: The TV Series,” “Faking It”), teleplay by David Iserson (“Mr. Robot,” “New Girl”), and from executive producers Richard Schwartz (“The Michael J. Fox Show”) and Will Gluck (“Easy A,” “Friends with Benefits”), the two-hour holiday movie stars Jason Biggs (“Orange Is the New Black”), Brenda Song (“Pure Genius”), Ricky Mabe (“Preacher“), Andrew Bachelor (“Meet the Blacks”) and Andy Favreau (“Aquarius“).

Set in New York City, “Angry Angel” follows a young woman-turned-angel, Allison Pyke (played by Song), who is stuck on Earth and can’t seem to ring the right bells in order to pass through those pearly gates into heaven. When the love of her life, Patrick (played by Mabe), shows up in New York City, it complicates Pyke’s journey as well as frustrates her angel mentor, Jason Biggs (played by Biggs). The not-so-merry situation also turns into an unexpected love triangle with her friend with sometimes benefits, Barker (played by Favreau).

“Angry Angel” will finish out Freeform’s annual “Countdown to 25 Days of Christmas,” which begins on Nov. 18. Freeform’s holiday programming appetizer will get viewers into the holiday spirit with fan-favorites movies, including the Freeform premieres of “Inside Out,” “Four Christmases” and “Snow Day,” among fan favorites “Elf,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Home Alone” and a magical Harry Potter weekend. “Countdown to 25 Days of Christmas” airs through the Thanksgiving weekend until Nov. 30.

“Angry Angel,” produced by Olive Bridge Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures, will premiere Monday, Nov. 27, at 9:00 p.m. EST on Freeform and on the Freeform app.

