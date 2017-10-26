Something Really Weird Is Going On Trailer: Marvel’s Runaways!

Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were? Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.

Hulu has released a new trailer for Marvel’s Runaways. It’s pretty intense!

Marvel’s Runaways premieres on November 21st.

The first three episodes of the 10-episode season will premiere on Tuesday, November 21st.

Synopsis:

The series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannah, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue, and Julian McMahon.

Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C. and Gossip Girl) along with Marvel’s Head of Television, Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s The Defenders) and Jim Chory (Marvel’s The Defenders, Marvel’s Jessica Jones) Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will produce as well. Marvel’s Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.

