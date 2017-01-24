First Look Photos: Sand Castle!

Netflix’s Sand Castle examines the real cost of war as it follows a group of American soldiers in the early days of the second Gulf War. Bearing witness to the heat and the horror is the inexperienced Private Matt Ocre (Nicholas Hoult), who together with several fellow soldiers is ordered to the outskirts of Baqubah to repair a water pumping station damaged by U.S. bombs. But as Ocre discovers, in an atmosphere where resentment and anger fester, trying to win the hearts and minds of the locals is a task fraught with danger.

Netflix has released a handful of photos from the production. The four remaining follow the break – double click to embiggen. Sand Castle’s premiere date is TBD.

Sand Castle, stars Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), Henry Cavill (The Man from U.N.C.L.E), Logan Marshall-Green (Prometheus), Glen Powell (Everybody Wants Some), Sam Spruell (The Hurt Locker), Beau Knapp (The Nice Guys) and Neil Brown Jr (Straight Outta Compton).

