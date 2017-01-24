What Would You Sell Your Soul for? WGN America’s Salem Concludes Wednesday!

For three seasons, WGN America’s Salem (Wednesdays, 9/8C) has been one of the best supernatural series on television. Events are coming to a head this week.

Will the devil get his due?

Some will live, many will die in the series finale of Salem.

SOME WILL LIVE, MANY WILL DIE, IN THE SERIES FINALE OF WGN AMERICA’S SUPERNATURAL THRILLER ‘SALEM,’ AIRING WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 AT 9:00 PM ET/PT

WGN America’s supernatural thriller “Salem,” makes its series finale tonight and some will live, many will die, Wednesday, January 25 at 9:00 pm ET/PT . In “Black Sunday” – written by Adam Simon and directed by Brannon Braga (“Star Trek”), Mary Sibley’s journey comes to a thrilling conclusion, as Sebastian and Alden face off to the death, Mary misplaces her trust in Anne and the fates of Tituba, Hathorne, Alden, Mary, The Boy, Mercy, and more are all determined.

The third season of “Salem” dawns with the triumph of the witches’ plan to remake the New World by bringing the devil to earth and making Salem his capital. But the devil is a liar, and instead of a New World free from murderous Puritan hypocrisy, his own plan will bring nothing but death and slavery with the ultimate aim of leading humanity to destroy itself. And there’s only one person on earth who can beat the devil — the very witch that birthed him, his mother, Mary Sibley. The only problem is—she’s dead. Or is she?

From creators and writers Brannon Braga and Adam Simon, “Salem” is a gripping one-hour supernatural drama that boldly re-imagines the infamous 17th century witch trials in colonial Massachusetts in a world where witches are real, but they are not who or what they seem. The series stars Janet Montgomery (“Human Target,” “Made in Jersey”), Shane West (“Nikita,” “ER”), Seth Gabel (“Arrow,” “Fringe”), Ashley Madekwe (“Revenge”), Tamzin Merchant (“Jane Eyre”), Elise Eberle (“The Astronaut Farmer”) and Iddo Goldberg (“Mob City”). New to the cast of “Salem” this season are Grammy-awarded nominated artist Marilyn Manson and Samuel Roukin (“TURN: Washington’s Spies”).

Follow “Salem” on Twitter and YouTube @SalemWGNA.

“Like” the series on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SalemWGNA.

“Salem” Cast on Twitter:

Janet Montgomery: @jayrmonty

Shane West: @ShaneWest

Seth Gabel: @sethgabel

Ashley Madekwe: @smashleybell

Tamzin Merchant: @tamzinmerchant

Elise Eberle: @eliseeberle

Iddo Goldberg: @IddoG

Joe Doyle: @joedoyler

“Salem” Creative Team on Twitter:

Brannon Braga: @BrannonBraga

Adam Simon: @adamsimonx

Josh Barry: @JoshBarryLA

Like this: Like Loading...