Santa Clarita Diet: Meet the Hammonds!

The Hammonds are a middle-aged couple with a teenage daughter and a job selling real estate. They’re also at a point in their lives when things are kind of by the numbers.

Then Sheila Hammond… changes.

Netflix has released a clever featurette to introduce Joel and Sheila – a couple that everyone is just dying to meet. Check it out after the break.

Santa Clarita Diet premieres on February 3rd.

Take a trip to the lovely suburb of Santa Clarita. The all new featurette from the Netflix Original series Santa Clarita Diet, gives a peek inside the lives of the Hammonds – a mild mannered family on a collision course down a road of death and destruction.

The featurette includes interviews with series stars Drew Barrymore (“Sheila Hammond”), Timothy Olyphant (“Joel Hammond”) and Liv Hewson (“Abby Hammond”) and showrunner Victor Fresco.

Santa Clarita Diet premieres only on Netflix, worldwide, on February 3, 2017.

Series Description:

In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Timothy Olyphant, Justified) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore, Blended) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.

Santa Clarita Diet stars Drew Barrymore as Sheila Hammond, Timothy Olyphant as Joel Hammond, Liv Hewson as Abby Hammond and Skylar Gisondo as Eric Bemis.

Showrunner Victor Fresco, Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell are executive producers on the series. Nancy Juvonen is a producer. Santa Clarita Diet is a Netflix production and is available globally only on Netflix on February 3, 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...