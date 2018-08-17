First Look Photos: Netflix Film Hold the Dark!

In Hold the Dark, retired naturalist and wolf expert Russell Core journeys to the edge of civilization in northern Alaska at the pleading of Medora Slone, a young mother whose son was killed by a pack of wolves. As Core attempts to help Medora track down the wolves who took her son, a strange and dangerous relationship develops between the two lonely souls.
Hold the Dark premieres globally on Netflix on September 28th.
A NETFLIX FILM
Premieres Globally on Netflix on September 28, 2018
DIRECTED BY | Jeremy Saulnier
WRITTEN BY | Macon Blair
CAST | Jeffrey Wright, Alexander Skarsgård, James Badge Dale, Riley Keough, Julian Black Antelope
PRODUCERS | Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Eva Maria Daniels, Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani
SYNOPSIS | Retired naturalist and wolf expert Russell Core (JEFFREY WRIGHT) journeys to the edge of civilization in northern Alaska at the pleading of Medora Slone (RILEY KEOUGH), a young mother whose son was killed by a pack of wolves. As Core attempts to help Medora track down the wolves who took her son, a strange and dangerous relationship develops between the two lonely souls.
But when Medora’s husband Vernon (ALEXANDER SKARSGARD) returns home from the Iraq War, the news of his child’s death ignites a violent chain of events. As local cop, Donald Marium (JAMES BADGE DALE), races to stop Vernon’s vengeful rampage, Core is forced on a perilous odyssey into the heart of darkness.
Visit netflix.com/holdthedark