First Look: Analog Vol. 1 – A World That’s Been Mass-Doxxed!

2024: the world has been mass-doxxed, and the internet is only for porn. Every email, photo, and document ever sent rains down out of the cloud, and only a fool would send a secret over the web. This is the era of the “Paper Jockeys”: armed couriers with a briefcase of secrets who’ll get your sensitive information around the globe or die trying.

Human punching bag Jack McGinnis and his partner Oona are two of the best couriers in the business. For a price, they’ll move your sensitive information where it needs to go as they fight off fascists, criminals, and spies.

From new artist David O’Sullivan and Deadpool writer Gerry Duggan, Analog Vol. 1 will be in stores on October 3rd. Pre-orders are now being taken.

Collects ANALOG #1-5 – See more at: https://imagecomics.com/comics/releases/analog-vol-1-tp#sthash.jO3uoTpt.dpuf

