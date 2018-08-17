Lord Give Me The Strength Trailer: The Oath!

A controversial White House policy turns family member against family member in THE OATH, a savagely funny dark comedy about surviving life and Thanksgiving in the age of political tribalism.

The Oath

Starring Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish

From the producers of GET OUT & BLACKkKLANSMAN

comes a raw and riotous political comedy for divisive times

Roadside Attractions will release The Oath in theaters October 12, 2018

Written and Directed by Ike Barinholtz

Produced by: Sean McKittrick, Ray Mansfield, Ike Barinholtz,

David Stassen, and Andrew Robinson

Executive Producers: Tiffany Haddish, Edward H. Hamm Jr.

and Kristen Murtha

Starring Ike Barinholtz, Tiffany Haddish, John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen, Meredith Hagner, Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn, and Chris Ellis

A controversial White House policy turns family member against family member in THE OATH, a savagely funny dark comedy about surviving life and Thanksgiving in the age of political tribalism. When Chris (Ike Barinholtz), a high-strung 24-hour progressive news junkie, and his more levelheaded wife Kai (Tiffany Haddish) learn that citizens are being asked to sign a loyalty oath to the President, their reaction is disbelief, followed by idealistic refusal. But as the Thanksgiving deadline to sign approaches, the combination of sparring relatives, Chris’s own agitation and the unexpected arrival of two government agents (John Cho and Billy Magnussen) sends an already tense holiday dinner gathering completely off the rails. As timely as it is outrageous, THE OATH is a gleefully wicked reinvention of the traditional holiday comedy for our divisive political times.

For More Info:

Official Site | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

#TheOathMovie

Like this: Like Loading...