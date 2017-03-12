First Look Photo: Jurassic World 2!

Colin Trevorrow – director of Jurassic World and co-write the script for the upcoming sequel – has released the first photo from Jurassic World 2 and it is intriguing.

Reminiscent of the study of original Jurassic Park creator Professor John Hammond, the photo features a girl standing, back to us, looking at the skeleton of a triceratops – with what look skeletons of velociraptors flank the Big T in the middle.

Who is the girl, we have to ask – is she descended from Hammond? Does she have a connection to Jurassic World’d Owen and Claire?

Hopefully, we’ll find out before the film premieres on June 22nd, 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...