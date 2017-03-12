TV Recap: The 100 S4, Ep5 The Tinder Box

The 100 got a renewal order for next year. I’m at a loss as to where a season 5 can go. So far season 4 is everything that I wished season 3 was. Episode 5 was a game changing episode and featured everything that I used to love about the show. When I say game changing, the ending of the episode truly changes everything and did everything that I’ve been screaming that the show should be doing. Check out my video recap.

Based on the ending, the show has no choice but to move forward. I even managed to love Bellamy in this episode. The only thing that drove me nuts was everything to do with Riley. One of the most annoying, shoehorned in characters that I’ve ever seen.

We finally have an Alliance between Arkers/Ice Nation – sealed with a blood oath, so hopefully it can’t be easily broken and without their “technology” or the Ark the sky crew are now going to have to try and work with the grounders. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens going forward.

Overall the first truly great episode of The 100 in a long time. I haven’t been this excited about the show since S2 when they killed Finn.

Final Grade A

