Edgar Wright’s Crime Film Trailer: Baby Driver

When Edgar Wright left Ant-Man over creative differences, he segued directly into Baby Driver – his long-gestating take on the ‘one last job’ crime flick.

The trailer for Baby Driver suggests that Wright really loves crime/heist flicks. Baby (Ansel Elgort) is the fresh-faced driver on jobs planned by the coolly ruthless Doc (Kevin Spacey). Each of Doc’s jobs involves a different crew – with Baby being the only constant.

Then Baby falls in love with a waitress named Debora (Lily James) and grudgingly takes one last job to fund getting away from it all (all being Doc).

Baby Driver opens on August 11th.

BABY DRIVER – Official Trailer (HD) – YouTube

This Summer, all you need is one killer track #BabyDriverMovie In Theaters August 11. Subscribe to Sony Pictures for exclusive video updates: http://bit.ly/SonyPicsSubscribe Follow Us on Social:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BabyDriverMo…

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/babydriverm…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BabyDriverMovie Synopsis:

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. Written & Directed By: Edgar Wright Cast:

Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, with Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx

Like this: Like Loading...