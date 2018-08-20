Revenge is Also a Weapon Trailer: Outlaw King!

Outlaw King tells the untold, true story of Robert the Bruce who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England.

Directed by Hell and High Water’s David Mackenzie, Outlaw King will have its World Premiere as opening film for the Toronto International Film Festival before premiering globally on Netflix on November 9th.

Chris Pine stars in David Mackenzie’s OUTLAW KING

launching globally on Netflix November 9, 2018 after its world premiere screening as the opening film at TIFF 2018

OUTLAW KING tells the untold, true story of Robert the Bruce who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England. Despite grave consequences, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies an impassioned group of men to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales. Filmed in Scotland, OUTLAW KING reunites director David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) with star Chris Pine alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh and Billy Howle.

You will be able to screen Outlaw King here.

Directed by: David Mackenzie

Screenplay by: Bash Doran and James MacInnes and David Mackenzie

Additional Writing by: Mark Bomback and David Harrower

Director of Photography: Barry Ackroyd

Production Designer: Don Burt

Costume Designer: Jane Petrie

Editor: Jake Roberts

Cast: Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle,

Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo, Sam Spruell

OUTLAW KING will debut as the Opening Night Film at the

Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

#OutlawKing @OutlawKing @NetflixFilm

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Like this: Like Loading...