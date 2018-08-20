Revenge is Also a Weapon Trailer: Outlaw King!

Outlaw King tells the untold, true story of Robert the Bruce who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England.
Directed by Hell and High Water’s David Mackenzie, Outlaw King will have its World Premiere as opening film for the Toronto International Film Festival before premiering globally on Netflix on November 9th.
OUTLAW KING tells the untold, true story of Robert the Bruce who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England. Despite grave consequences, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies an impassioned group of men to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales. Filmed in Scotland, OUTLAW KING reunites director David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) with star Chris Pine alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh and Billy Howle.
Directed by: David Mackenzie
Screenplay by: Bash Doran and James MacInnes and David Mackenzie
Additional Writing by: Mark Bomback and David Harrower
Director of Photography: Barry Ackroyd
Production Designer: Don Burt
Costume Designer: Jane Petrie
Editor: Jake Roberts
Cast: Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle,
Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo, Sam Spruell
