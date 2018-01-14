Final Premiere Date for Hulu’s Casual Announced!

Hulu has announced the premiere date for the fourth and final season of Casual.

The Golden Globe-nominated series will premiere its final season on July 31st.

After three critically acclaimed seasons, the fourth and final season of Casual will premiere in its entirety on July 31st.

Since its premiere in 2015, Casual has gone on to become the first Golden Globe nominated original series for Hulu, and has earned acclaim from fans and critics alike. Created by Zander Lehmann, Casual is executive produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann and Helen Estabrook. Stars Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey, Tara Lynne Barr, Nyasha Hatendi and Julie Berman will return for the final season. The series comes to Hulu from Lionsgate Television.

All episodes of Casual are now available to stream on Hulu and will remain part of the company’s growing offering of original comedy series.

