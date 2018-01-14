Life of Experience Trailer: March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step!

On March 23rd, Hulu will present the sequel to one of the highest-grossing documentaries of all time: March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step.

After more than a decade, filmmaker Luc Jacquet and narrator Morgan Freeman return to the Antarctic to revisit the Emperor Penguins who call the frozen continent home.

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step

After its theatrical release in 2005, March of the Penguins went on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. For March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step, Filmmaker Luc Jacquet and narrator Morgan Freeman will return to the Antarctic to revisit the Emperor Penguins who call the frozen continent home.

Over a decade after making the Academy Award winning March of the Penguins, Jacquet spent two months shooting in the Antarctic winter using the new technology of 4K cameras, airborne drones, and under-ice diving to show the astonishing lives of these mysterious creatures in an entirely new light. March of the Penguins 2 tells the story of two penguins, a father and son, as they face and overcome the almost unimaginable challenges of life in this hostile land.

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step joins a growing list of award-winning and critically acclaimed documentaries presented by Hulu, including The Beatles: 8 Days a Week – The Touring Years, Too Funny to Fail, Obey Giant, Becoming Bond, Dumb and Batman and Bill.

