On this week’s episode of GeekScholars Movie News, the hosts reveal their picks to win the biggest categories at the 89th Annual Academy Awards! Before that, however, the team plays a round of Never Tell Me the Odds with the rumors that Mel Gibson may direct Suicide Squad 2, Ridley Scott may direct The Batman, and if Arnold Schwarzenegger will pop up in the sequel The Predator.

After all of that, GeekScholars Fox and Chris review The Great Wall with surprising positivity!

Like this: Like Loading...